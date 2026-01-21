Congress Rules Out Alliance With AIUDF For Assam Polls, To Go Solo

Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday categorically ruled out any alliance between the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), putting an end to speculation ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Gogoi said the Congress would contest the elections independently and focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots level. He made it clear that there is no understanding or alliance with the AIUDF, either now or in the future.

He also launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and alleging that the Chief Minister receives "pocket money" during the execution of major infrastructure projects, including the construction of elevated corridors and flyovers across the state.

Gogoi claimed that while large-scale projects are being showcased as development, corruption is deeply entrenched in their implementation. He asserted that the Congress would continue to expose what he termed as corruption and misgovernance of the BJP-led government in Assam.

The Congress MP further said that the people of Assam are increasingly aware of these issues and are seeking transparent governance, accountability, and development that truly benefits the common citizens.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging large-scale corruption and misuse of power. Addressing a press conference at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Dispur, Baghel claimed that Assam was being pushed into "ruins" due to what he described as rampant corruption under the present government.

"This is extremely unfortunate. Assam is being destroyed, and it is painful for all of us," Baghel said.

Referring to the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, Baghel said he and Congress leader Mukul Wasnik were observers during that period. He recalled widespread discussions about the existence of a "syndicate" in Assam politics at the time. "Earlier, the syndicate was talked about openly. Now, corruption has grown so massive that the old syndicate seems small in comparison," he alleged, adding that although the syndicate still exists, its scale has expanded drastically.

Baghel also mentioned several past controversies, including the Louis Berger case, and alleged that serious accusations against Himanta Biswa Sarma were ignored after he joined the BJP. He claimed that the Chief Minister had "broken all previous records" of alleged corruption.

Citing asset declarations, Baghel claimed that Sarma's wealth had increased significantly over the years. According to him, Sarma's declared assets were around Rs 1 crore in 2006, which rose to Rs 3 crore in 2011, Rs 6 crore in 2016, and Rs 17 crore in 2021.

"This sharp rise in wealth raises serious questions," Baghel said, alleging that assets linked to the Chief Minister and his family could be found across multiple districts of Assam.

He further alleged that land acquisitions, subsidies, and policy changes were made to benefit select individuals and business interests, including members of ministers' families. Baghel specifically referred to land issues involving tea garden areas and changes in rules related to elephant corridors, claiming these were altered to serve private interests.

Baghel also alleged that vast amounts of land were acquired over the past five years in districts such as Majuli, Kamrup, Guwahati, Nagaon, Golaghat, and Karbi Anglong, stating that the total value of properties could not be calculated.