Excise Officer Collapses, Dies Of Hear Attack During Republic Day Photo-Op

Mohan Jadhav (56) was standing for the group photo of the staff after flag hoisting at Talmode border check post in Omerga tehsil.

Read Time: 1 min
Excise Officer Collapses, Dies Of Hear Attack During Republic Day Photo-Op
Colleagues remembered him as a disciplined, hardworking officer.
Dharashiv:

An excise sub inspector died of a heart attack at a Republic Day event in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district on Monday, an official said.

Mohan Jadhav (56) was standing for the group photo of the staff after flag hoisting at Talmode border check post in Omerga tehsil when he suddenly fell unwell and collapsed, the official said.

"Jadhav was rushed to the civil hospital in Omerga where he died during treatment. He suffered a massive heart attack. He is a resident of Pratapnagar locality in Solapur," the official said.

A video captured by an eyewitness on a mobile phone showed Jadhav losing balance and falling, before colleagues rushed to attend to him.

Colleagues remembered him as a disciplined, hardworking officer. His later rites were held in Solapur, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Excise Sub Inspector, Heart Attack, Republic Day Event
