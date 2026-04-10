Exam Turns Fatal: 9-Year-Old Killed In Bee Attack In Madhya Pradesh School

A school buzzing with the nervous energy of students preparing to appear for an exam turned into a scene of horror on Friday, when a bee attack claimed the life of a nine-year-old child and left several others injured.

The incident took place at Swami Vivekananda School in Soyatkala in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, where students had gathered for their exams. Witnesses said a swarm of bees suddenly emerged from a hive located within the school campus and began attacking children.

Amid the panic, Raman Karada, a Class 4 student, found himself trapped in the swarm. By the time teachers and staff could intervene, Raman had been stung several times. Four to five other students were also injured.

All the injured children were immediately rushed to the government hospital in Soyatkala. While the others are undergoing treatment, Raman's condition deteriorated rapidly. He was referred to a hospital in Rajasthan's Jhalawar for advanced care, but doctors there declared him dead.

Preliminary information suggests that bees had built multiple hives within the school premises. Questions are now being asked about whether prior warnings were ignored and why such a risk was allowed to persist, especially in a space meant for children.

The administration has initiated an inquiry and assured that necessary action will be taken.

This tragedy comes just weeks after another chilling bee attack in Madhya Pradesh. In March, a swarm of bees had attacked nearly 20 children playing in the compound of an Anganwadi centre in Neemuch district's Ranpur village,

Cook Kanchan Bai Meghwal used tarpaulins and mats to shield the children while taking them to safe rooms, and bore the brunt of the attack. By the time help arrived, she had collapsed after suffering hundreds of stings, sacrificing her life to save others.