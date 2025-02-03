Ex-Serviceman Killed, Wife And Niece Injured In Terrorist attack In J&K

In the first non-combatant killing of the year, terrorists shot dead an ex-serviceman and injured his wife and 13-year-old niece in an attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

Two terrorists armed with pistols arrived at the residence of Manzoor Ahmad Wagay in Beehi Bagh, approximately 10 kilometers from the district headquarters, and opened fire on his family members, which included his wife and niece.

According to initial statements recorded by police and army officials, Wagay, a former member of the Territorial Army, sustained additional bullet wounds while attempting to protect his niece.

The terrorists, believed to be from banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, fired upon Wagay as he returned home, and all three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Wagay succumbed to injuries.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation into the attack.

The incident marks the first attack on a civilian this year as Wagay had retired from the Territorial Army in 2021. Family members said that after his military service, Wagay had engaged in livestock rearing.

The attack comes more than a month after security forces killed five terrorists, including the self-styled commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Farooq Ahmed Bhat, at Kadder located in Beehi Bagh.

The encounter had virtually left the Hizbul Mujahideen faceless in South Kashmir.

The officials said that Monday's attack could possibly be an act of revenge for gunning down the top cadres of the Hizbul Mujahideen in December last year.

The latest terror attack has drawn widespread condemnation with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressing his sorrow over the killing.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay. My heartfelt condolences to his family, and prayers for the swift recovery of his injured wife and niece. Such heinous violence has no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest terms," he said in a post on X.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack, paying homage to Wagay and assuring the public that the perpetrators would face justice.

"The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. I have instructed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured and pray for their speedy recovery," he stated.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her condolences, saying she was "terribly saddened" by Wagay's killing and offered prayers for the recovery of his wife and niece.

Altaf Bukhari, president of the Apni Party and former minister, denounced the attack, labelling it a cowardly act.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that terrorists have attacked and killed an ex-Army man and injured his wife and daughter in Kulgam. This attack is highly condemnable, and I have full confidence that our security agencies will swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice," he added.

Kulgam MLA and veteran CPM leader M Y Tarigami said, "Condemning, in no uncertain terms, the killing of former (territorial) army man Manzoor Ahmad Wagay in Behibagh. The dastardly attack left his wife and daughter injured. Such attacks won't serve any purpose. Urging authorities to ensure best possible treatment to the injured."

