Encounter Underway In J&K As Terrorists Attack Border Security Force Convoy

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel today in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district as terrorists opened fire at a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy, officials said.

The convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it was attacked, they said.

"Terrorists opened fire at a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district," an official said.

There were no reports of any injuries in the attack but the terrorists have been trapped, a police spokesperson said.

"Terrorists fired upon BSF convey at NHW #Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped," the Kashmir zone police quoted Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar as saying.

Reinforcements went sent to the spot along with senior officers of the police, CRPF and the Army, the spokesperson said.