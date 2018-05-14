PM's Language Unacceptable, Manmohan Singh and Co. Write to President

"It is unthinkable that in our democratic polity, the Prime Minister as head of the government would utter words which are threatening, intimidating in content and a public warning to the leaders of members of the main opposition party, the Congress," the leaders said in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.
The letter refers to PM Modi's speech in Karnataka on May 6, in which he said: "Congress leaders, please listen carefully, if you cross you limits, then this is Modi. You will pay."
This could not be the language of the Prime Minister of a constitutionally governed democratic country of 1.3 billion people, said the Congress, calling it unacceptable conduct.
"The threat held out by the Prime Minister to the Congress leadership deserves to be condemned," said the letter signed by several Congress leaders.