PM's Language Unacceptable, Manmohan Singh and Co. Write to President Manmohan and a group of other Congress leaders have written to the President about PM Modi's speech in Karnataka on May 6.

49 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders wrote to the President about PM Modi's speech. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be cautioned against using "unwarranted, threatening and intimidating language", a group of Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, has written to the President.



"It is unthinkable that in our democratic polity, the Prime Minister as head of the government would utter words which are threatening, intimidating in content and a public warning to the leaders of members of the main opposition party, the Congress," the leaders said in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.



The letter refers to



This could not be the language of the Prime Minister of a constitutionally governed democratic country of 1.3 billion people, said the Congress, calling it unacceptable conduct.



"The threat held out by the Prime Minister to the Congress leadership deserves to be condemned," said the letter signed by several Congress leaders.



