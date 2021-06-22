Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Fined Rs 5,000 For Not Appearing Before Government-Appointed Panel

Param Bir Singh had not appeared on a previous occasion too, a lawyer said (File)

A commission headed by a retired High Court judge on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it despite its summons.

The Maharashtra government in March this year formed a one-member commission of (Retd) Justice Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the allegations of corruption leveled by Param Bir Singh against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Days after he was removed as Mumbai's top cop and transferred to Home Guards, Mr Singh claimed, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh used to ask police officers to collect money from restaurant and bar owners of Mumbai. Mr Deshmukh, an NCP leader, had denied all allegations.

Param Bir Singh did not appear before the commission today and his lawyer filed an application saying that the summons was not served to him.

The commission, however, held that the summons had been duly served, and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the Indian Police Service officer, to be deposited in the Chief Minister's Covid Relief Fund, said a government lawyer.

He had not appeared on a previous occasion too, the lawyer added.

The commission, which has been given six months by the state government to submit its report, will hold a hearing tomorrow too, he said.