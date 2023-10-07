Ex-MLA, 7 Others Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Maharashtra

The police have initiated a probe into the incident, said police. (Representational)

A former MLA was among eight people injured in a collision between a car and bus on the national highway in Maharashtra's Akola district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the highway near Kurankhed village in the district around 12 pm, an official said.

Former Buldhana MLA Vijayraj Shinde (58) was travelling towards Amravati with four of his supporters when their car collided with a bus heading to Akola, he said.

The former legislator, three of his supporters and four passengers from the bus sustained injuries in the accident, the official said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Akola.

The police have initiated a probe into the incident, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)