1 Dead, 5 Injured After Delhi Bus Loses Control, Hits Multiple Vehicles

The accident took place in southeast Delhi.

One person has died and five others injured in a multiple-vehicle collision in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony on Wednesday.

A DTC cluster bus hit several vehicles, which left one dead and five injured, of whom two are in critical condition, police said. The bus was travelling from Nehru Place towards Maharani Bagh to Masihgarh Chowk.

The accident occurred when one of the brakes of the DTC bus (route number 534) failed while it was crossing the New Friends Colony area.

The bus then collided with four to five vehicles, which seriously damaged a taxi and a two-wheeler. The scooter rider is in serious condition, according to police.

On-ground visuals show the pile-up of the mangled cab atop a damaged two-wheeler, as well as the wrecked front of the bus.