5 MBBS Students Killed As Their Car Collides With Bus In Kerala

Five students died and two others were critically injured after their car collided with a state-owned Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) passenger bus in Alappuzha district on Monday night. The incident took place around 9 pm when a group of seven MBBS students was reportedly travelling at a high speed in a Tavera car.

The impact of the collision was so strong that it left the car completely wrecked. Visuals showed the car twisted with widows shattered, while the bus' bonnet can be seen damaged.

According to officials, emergency responders had to cut through the mangled remains of the car to extricate the victims.

The victims have been identified as Mohammed, Muhasin, Ibrahim, Devanand and Shreedeep, officials said.

While three out of five students died on the spot, two died while they were being taken to the hospital. Two other students, who were injured, have been taken to the Alappuzha Medical College hospital for treatment.

The victims were studying MBBS in their first year at Vandanam Medical College, officials said.

According to the police, four passengers on the state bus - which was traveling from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam - sustained minor injuries and are said to be in stable condition.

Locals said that the car was initially overtaking a vehicle, following which it applied brake, skidded, and hit the state bus, reported IANS.

The exact cause of the accident is being ascertained, police said.