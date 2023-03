The collision as seen on video

A state transport corporation bus collided with a car, took a sharp left and crashed into a church wall in Kerala.

The accident was reported from Kizhavallor in Pathanamthitta district.

On a near-empty road stretch, the car flips over upon contact with the bus, which then takes a sharp left and runs into the church wall. A big dust cloud enveloped the air.

The injured passengers were rushed to a local hospital.