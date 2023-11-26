Over 30 Injured In Collision Between Two Buses In Kerala: Cops

The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it said. (Representational)

Over 30 people were injured in a head-on collision between two buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation near Neyyattinkara here, police said on Sunday.

The drivers of the two buses were seriously injured in the incident, which occurred at around 10 pm on Saturday, they said.

The other injured are fine, it said.

The buses were travelling in opposite directions when the accident occurred, police said.

The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it said.

