On Camera, Bus Rams Women Waiting At Bus Stop In Kerala

The driver of the bus ran after the accident and is yet to be caught.

Read Time: 1 min
The women can be seen running to get out of the bus' way.

  • At least three women were injured when a private bus hit passengers in Thrissur
  • One of the injured persons is said to be in critical condition
  • CCTV footage shows the bus driving at high speed and veering towards the women waiting at the bus stop
At least three people were injured, one of them critically, when a private bus rammed passengers waiting at a bus stop in Kerala's Thrissur. 

CCTV footage shows three women waiting at the bus stop around noon on Saturday, holding umbrellas, since it was raining. The bus can be seen driving straight at high speed and then veering towards the women - who try and run out of its path - and crashing into them.

A policeman standing on the other side of the road puts his hand on his head in shock while some other people can be heard screaming. The policeman points to the driver of the bus, who runs away. Some people are seen chasing him.

An official said the bus driver is yet to be caught and the injured have been hospitalised. The condition of one of them is critical. 
 

