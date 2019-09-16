Ex-Kolkata Top Cop Again Fails To Turn Up At CBI Office In Saradha Scam

The CBI had directed Rajeev Kumar to appear before its officials by 2 pm today. (File)

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar failed to turn up at the CBI office in Kolkata today to face interrogation in the Saradha case.

The CBI had directed Rajeev Kumar to appear before its officials by 2 pm today, but he did not turn up at CGO complex office of the premier investigating agency in the Salt Lake area in Kolkata.

This is for the second time since Saturday last that Rajeev Kumar defied the CBI summons to present himself before its investigating team in the scam.

The CBI officials had gone to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Saturday and handed over a letter for the Director General of Police of West Bengal Veerendra, directing Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI officials at 2 pm.

Mr Kumar is currently the Additional Director General of Police in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

CBI officials went to the state secretariat on Monday morning again and delivered letters for Chief Secretary Malay De and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, in connection with Rajeev Kumar not appearing before the agency on Saturday.

Two CBI officers reached the state secretariat on Monday and delivered the letters to the two senior officials.

The probe agency, in the letters, sought to know the whereabouts of the police officer and the grounds on which he had gone on a month-long leave, a senior official at the state secretariat told PTI.

The agency also sought to know when Rajeev Kumar would be joining duty, the official said.

The orders of the Calcutta High Court withdrawing protection against arrest to Rajeev Kumar were also attached with the letters.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday had vacated its interim order granting the former Kolkata Police commissioner protection from arrest in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Subsequently, CBI officials had visited Kumar's official home at Park Street for handing over a letter, asking him to appear before the agency's office at Salt Lake on Saturday.

Rajeev Kumar did not come before the CBI officials on that day, sources said.

Rajeev Kumar was a part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases.

CBI officials said that Rajeev Kumar had allegedly suppressed evidences crucial for filing the final chargesheet in the Saradha scam case.

The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments.

Rajeev Kumar is untraceable and his phone is also not reachable.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.