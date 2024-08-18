Champai Soren On His Way To Delhi Amid Big Defection Buzz: Sources

Despite the growing buzz, Champai Soren has dismissed the speculations.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren is en route to Delhi, sources have said, amid buzz of a possible switch to the BJP. The visit to the capital has sparked a flurry of political activity, with rumours swirling about his potential defection ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections that will take place this year.

According to sources, the former Jharkhand chief minister met with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata yesterday. Four other JMM leaders are accompanying Mr Soren during his visit to the national capital.

Despite the growing buzz, Mr Soren has publicly dismissed the speculations. "I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am," he said on Saturday.

Mr Soren took office as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in February this year following the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in a high-profile money laundering case. His tenure as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand was brief, as he resigned in July, paving the way for Hemant Soren to resume his role as the state's leader.

The timing of Mr Soren's visit to Delhi has fueled speculation, particularly as he is set to meet with BJP leaders during his stay. This development comes on the heels of his recent meeting with former JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom, who is also reportedly in contact with BJP leaders. However, Mr Soren downplayed the significance of this meeting, describing it as a routine discussion. Mr Hembrom was recently disqualified as a JMM MLA under the anti-defection law.

The BJP recently held meetings with district heads in Jharkhand and key leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, when asked about the possibility of Mr Soren joining the BJP, Mr Sarma refrained from making any definitive statements. "No one is in touch with us yet. I am also hearing these reports from the channels. Champai Soren is a very senior leader, I do not want to make any informal comment about him," he said.

Former Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash echoed similar sentiments, stating that the decision to include Mr Soren in the party would rest with the central leadership. "I have heard this in reports only. I don't have any authentic information... He was serving Jharkhand as a good CM... Everything depends on the central leadership," he said.