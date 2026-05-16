Ex-ISRO Scientist's Rs 1,500 Crore Startup Eyes Maiden Orbital Rocket Launch

India's private space revolution is entering a decisive phase, and at the heart of it stands a young company with big ambitions. Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, India's first space tech unicorn, is now preparing for its most significant milestone yet, the maiden orbital launch of its Vikram 1 rocket in just a few weeks from Sriharikota.

Speaking to NDTV, Skyroot Founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana laid out a vision that is both bold and transformative. "Our mission is to open space for all," he said, describing a future where accessing space becomes as easy as booking a cab or chartering a private jet.

In eight years after leaving his secure job at ISRO, where he earned Rs 75,000 a month, Chandana, along with his cofounder Naga Bharath Daka, has created a company now valued at Rs 1,500 crore.

From Planetarium Inspiration To Private Rocket Pioneer

Standing inside Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, a place that has inspired generations to look up at the stars, Chandana reflected on his own journey. A mechanical engineer from IIT Kharagpur, he recalled asking himself a simple question early in his career: what is the most challenging machine ever built by humans? "For me it was always a rocket. I was really inspired by launches across the globe. I thought this is my calling; I need to get into the rocket industry," he said.

That passion led him to ISRO, where he worked on India's heaviest rocket, the 'Bahubali' or the Launch Vehicle Mark-3. Those early years, he said, formed the technical and emotional foundation for what would eventually become Skyroot.

After leaving a promising career as a government scientist, Chandana transitioned into entrepreneurship, blending two lifelong ambitions. "It became a marriage of two passions, entrepreneurship and rocket science," the thirty-six-year-old said.

India's First Space Unicorn With A Global Vision

Skyroot has already etched its name in history by launching Vikram S, India's first private suborbital rocket, in November 2022. Now, with around 160 million dollars in funding and a valuation crossing one billion dollars, the company has emerged as India's first private space tech unicorn.

Chandana, however, remains grounded about the achievement. "It is just still the beginning of a journey," he said. "We have to do commercial launches. That is what will truly define us."

The upcoming Vikram 1 rocket represents the next leap. Designed as an orbital-class launch vehicle, it can carry about 300 kilograms of payload in its current version, with future upgrades capable of delivering close to one tonne into orbit.

The Uber To Space Model

What sets Skyroot apart is not just its technology but its business model. Chandana describes Skyroot's offering using a simple analogy. "Think of Skyroot's rockets like cabs to go to space. It is like Uber to go to space," he said.

Unlike large rockets where satellites are packed together for shared launches, Skyroot aims to provide dedicated access. Customers can choose their orbit and schedule, much like hiring a private jet. "It is a premium service. It is a very exclusive service," Chandana explained. "Rather than waiting for launches in a big rocket, you hire your own."

This model is well aligned with global trends. With more than 90 per cent of satellites now weighing under 500 kilograms, the demand for quick, customised launches is rising rapidly.

A Booming Market Driven By Data

The opportunity is vast. Chandana pointed out that the global space launch market, currently worth tens of billions of dollars, is expected to expand sharply in the coming years.

"The need for launch keeps increasing every year. Now data centres are set to be in space. Communication, direct to mobile, all these applications are increasing demand," he said.

Smaller satellites are replacing larger ones, enabling constellations of thousands of satellites to work together. This shift is reshaping the economics of space, creating opportunities for agile players like Skyroot.

Made In India For The World

A key strength for Skyroot, Chandana emphasised, lies in India's space ecosystem built over decades by ISRO. The company relies heavily on domestic capabilities, with over 90 per cent of its rocket components sourced within India and more than 400 suppliers contributing to the programme.

"What we are today is all because we are operating from India. It is fully designed, developed and manufactured within India, and it is going to go global from India for the world," he said.

India's geographic advantage also plays a critical role, with launch sites close to the Equator and new facilities in Tamil Nadu enhancing access to polar orbits.

The Long Road To Rocket Science

Chandana admitted that building rockets is far harder than most people imagine. "We thought it was much easier than what it actually is. Then we realised why it is called rocket science," he said.

Skyroot today has a team of more than a thousand people, most of them young engineers; the median age at Skyroot is 28. Chandana believes managing people is as complex as engineering rockets. "We do two things at Skyroot, one is rocket engineering, the other is people engineering," he said.

This young workforce is at the core of India's new space ambitions, working on cutting-edge technologies and pushing the country into an elite global club of private launch providers.

Looking Ahead To Reusable Rockets And Humans In Space

While the immediate focus remains on Vikram 1 and Vikram 2, Chandana outlined a long-term roadmap that includes bigger rockets and reusable systems. Reusability, a key trend in global spaceflight, is firmly on Skyroot's agenda. "We will have a very good modern architecture for reusability," he said, hinting at future developments.

Human spaceflight is also part of the vision, though not an immediate priority. Chandana described it as an aspiration that will follow once the company establishes itself in satellite launches. "I would love to personally experience space. I want to watch Earth from space and go for a holiday for sure," he said.

Inspired By India's Space Legacy

Chandana repeatedly acknowledged the legacy of India's space pioneers. From Dr Vikram Sarabhai, whom he calls his role model, to astronaut Rakesh Sharma's historic flight in 1984, these milestones continue to inspire. "Without that ecosystem, we could not have flourished today," he said.

Standing next to legendary space artefacts like Rakesh Sharma's Soyuz capsule and India's recent space memories from the Axiom-4 mission, the sense of continuity between past and future was evident.

A Defining Moment Approaches

As Skyroot readies for the Vikram 1 launch, the stakes are high. Success will not only cement its position as India's leading private space company but also signal the arrival of a new era where private players play a central role in space exploration.

For Chandana, however, the goal remains clear and grounded. "Open space for all," he said.

If Skyroot succeeds, sending satellites into orbit could soon become as routine as hailing a cab ride on Earth. And for India's space ambitions, that may mark the beginning of an entirely new trajectory.