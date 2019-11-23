Ex-Fortis Promoter, Former Religare Executive Sent To Judicial Custody

Malvinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani have been accused of money laundering

A Delhi court on Saturday sent former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani to judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Special Judge Sandeep Yadav sent them to custody till December 7 after they were produced before a court on expiry of their custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana sought further custodial interrogation, saying more information has emerged and they need to be questioned.

However, the court dismissed the application saying "further custodial interrogation is neither required nor warranted."

The agency had taken both into custody on November 14 from Tihar jail, where they had been lodged due to a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, advocate AR Aditya, also appearing for the agency, said.

Mr Singh and Mr Godhwani have been accused of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the central agency added.

