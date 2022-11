Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Ex Fortis Promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh's Bail Plea

Malvinder Singh is presently lodged in Tihar jail in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear during the day itself a plea seeking grant of interim bail to former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Ltd Malvinder Mohan Singh in view of the critical condition of his wife.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for Singh, that the plea be heard urgently as the condition of his wife is critical due to decrease in her platelet count The top court issued notice to the standing counsel of the Delhi government and posted the plea for hearing at 1 pm.

Malvinder Singh is presently lodged in Tihar jail in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

In September this year, the Supreme Court awarded a six-month jail term to Malvinder Singh in a contempt case related to the sale of shares of Fortis to Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare.