Ex-Cop Amitabh Thakur, Forced To Retire Early, To Contest Yogi Adityanath In UP Election

Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was given premature retirement, will be contesting next year's state Assembly elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his family has announced.

In a statement issued in Lucknow, Amitabh Thakur's wife Nutan said it is a fight for principles for him.

"Sri Adityanath undertook many undemocratic, improper, suppressive, harassing and discriminatory steps during his tenure as Chief Minister," she alleged. "Hence, Amitabh (Thakur) shall be contesting the election against Sri Adityanath from any place he contests."

"It is a fight for principles for him, where he shall be presenting his protest to the wrongdoings," she said.

Following a decision taken by the Union Home Ministry, Mr Thakur was given compulsory retirement on March 23 in "public interest".

He was "not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service", an order from the Union Home Ministry had said of Amitabh Thakur, who would have completed his service in 2028.

"In the public interest, Amitabh Thakur is being given premature retirement before completion of his service with immediate effect," the order had said.

In 2017, Amitabh Thakur had urged the Centre to change his cadre state.

The officer was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav of threatening him.

A vigilance enquiry was also initiated against him.

However, the Lucknow Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal stayed his suspension in April 2016 and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.



