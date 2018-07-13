Ex-Chief Minister Of Undivided Andhra Kiran Kumar Reddy Rejoins Congress

Kiran Reddy returned to the Congress after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi today

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy returned to the Congress fold today, four years after quitting the party.



Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala announced Mr Reddy's return to the party after the former chief minister met party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence today.



Mr Reddy, along with many of his associates, met the party chief and decided that they would work for strengthening the Congress, Mr Surjewala said.



AICC Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy and former Union minister MM Pallam Raju were also present during Kiran Reddy's meeting with Rahul Gandhi.



Speaking to reporters after joining the Congress, Mr Reddy asserted that unless a Congress government comes back in Delhi, justice will not be done to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



"Implementation of the Reorganisation Act, special status, special incentives -- all this will be possible only if the Congress comes back to power. The present Indian government, the state government and the opposition parties have failed miserably to implement the Reorganisation Act," he said.



Assurances given by the then prime minister Mr Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha should also be implemented in totality, he said.



Expressing his happiness on returning to the Congress fold, Kiran Reddy said he cannot be separated from the party because whatever identity he has got was because of the Congress.



