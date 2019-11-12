Ex-BJP Minister Baidyanath Ram Joins Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, To Contest From Latehar

Baidyanath Ram joined Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the presence of Hemant Soren on Monday

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and will contest the state assembly election from the Latehar (SC) assembly seat, a JMM statement said here on Tuesday.

Mr Ram, who was a two-time minister in BJP-led NDA governments in the state, was denied a ticket to contest the assembly polls.

BJP has fielded Prakash Ram from Latehar (SC) seat where polling will be held in the first phase on November 30.

Baidyanath Ram joined the JMM in the presence of its working president Hemant Soren on Monday night and was nominated from the Latehar (SC) constituency, the statement said.

The BJP had suspended Mr Ram on April 28, 2013, following allegations of bigamy against him. The suspension was revoked later after the party was satisfied with his clarifications.

He was with the Janata Dal (United) before joining the BJP.

Reacting to Mr Ram's desertion, BJP state unit spokesman Pratul Shahdeo said, "The BJP's simple philosophy is contesting elections on ideology. Crores of workers are working for the party. It is unfortunate that a section of leaders only want be MLAs or MPs. We can only say good luck to them."

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

Counting will take place on December 23.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.