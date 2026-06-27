Ex-Assam Top Cop's Rs 53 Crore Assets Attached In Corruption Case

In a major crackdown on alleged corruption, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has attached assets worth Rs 53 crore belonging to former Assam Police Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Prashanta Kumar Dutta, who is facing charges in a disproportionate assets case

The attached properties include multiple hotels in Guwahati and two buildings in Mumbai.

According to the ED, the assets were allegedly acquired between 1992 and 2019, during Dutta's tenure in government service, and are believed to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The attached properties include Hotel Bhargav and Bhargav Inn in Paltan Bazar, Hotel Bhargav at Lakhra, Bhargav Grand at Betkuchi in Garchuk, as well as two lavish buildings in Mumbai.

Prashanta Kumar Dutta was also the prime accused in the Assam Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Question Paper Leak case, one of the state's biggest recruitment scams.

Following the allegations, he was dismissed from service.

In October 2020, Dutta was arrested by the West Bengal Police near the Indo-Nepal border after evading arrest for several months.

The ED's latest action marks another significant step in its ongoing efforts to recover assets allegedly linked to corruption and prosecute those accused of amassing wealth through illegal means.