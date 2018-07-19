Evolve Policy To Curb Social Media Misuse: Venkaiah Naidu To Centre

M Venkaiah Naidu suggested the house can hold a separate discussion on the issue

Expressing concern over misuse of social media, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday asked the government to evolve a national policy after discussing with all stakeholders including political parties to combat the menace.

"I can only suggest to the government to hold discussion with all the stakeholders, including the political parties and then try to evolve a national policy, because it will have international ramifications also," Mr Naidu said.

His remarks came during Zero Hour mentions in the Upper House, where several members expressed concern over the issue.

"Misuse of social media is a larger, sensitive and serious issue. We can't come to a conclusion on one side and we can't take unilateral action also. The moment government does something, there will be criticism and also opposition and then at the same time can you allow this situation to go on what is happening?" he said.

He suggested the house can hold a separate discussion on the issue.

The Chairman also asked Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to hold discussion with all the stakeholders including political parties.

"I take your suggestion and will hold discussion," Mr Prasad said in response to the Chairman's remark.

Earlier, several opposition members flagged the issue of social media abuse and instances of mob lynching fuelled by the rumours on social media.

They demanded that the House condemn the attack on social activist Swami Agnivesh in Jharkhand and that the culprits be immediately arrested.

CPI-M member, TK Rangarajan, who raised the issue during Zero Hour alleged that activists of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, Bajrang Dal and ABVP had attacked Agnivesh in Jharkhand.

"The house should condemn this atrocious attack on Swami Agnivesh," he said.

The demand was endorsed by Congress's Anand Sharma, AAP member Sanjay Singh, JD-U's Harivansh, CPI's D Raja, RJD's Manoj Jha and several other opposition members.