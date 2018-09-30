Every Rupee Spent Should Benefit The Needy: PM Modi

PM Modi said Clean India Mission has become a success story not only in India but in the entire world.

Every purchase people make should benefit those who have made efforts and skills to produce it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, noting that inclusive growth would be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

He also thanked people from all walks of life for participating in 'Swachhta hi Sewa' campaign which began on September 15 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said Swachh Bharat Mission or Clean India Mission has become a success story not only in India but in the entire world.

"This time India is hosting the biggest sanitation convention of the world so far, the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention. Sanitation ministers from countries across the world and experts on the subject of sanitation will converge and share their experiments and experiences," he said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.

The convention will conclude on October 2.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's mantra, he said, "Can we remember Bapu for a moment while going out for shopping? ... Can we spare a thought while purchasing anything as to who in my country will benefit by this purchase! Whose face will sport a smile! Who will be the fortunate one to get a direct or indirect benefit from your purchase! I will feel much happier if my purchase will benefit the poorest of the poor," he said.

The PM said if money spent by people on buying goods helps those who have made it and put in their skill and money, it would be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

He also recalled the contribution of then prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.

"Shastriji had a unique quality ... he was very humble outwardly but he was rock solid from inside. His slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" is the hallmark of his grand personality. It was the result of his selfless service to the nation that in a brief tenure of about one and a half years he gave to our jawans and farmers the mantra to reach the pinnacle of success," PM Modi said.