EU Delegation Arrives In Assam for 2-Day Visit To Boost Ties

In a significant development, a high-level delegation from the European Union (EU) arrived in Guwahati this morning, marking the beginning of a two-day visit aimed at strengthening economic and strategic cooperation with Northeast India and exploring new opportunities for trade, investment, and industrial partnerships.

The delegation comprises ambassadors and senior representatives from EU member states. Led by Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, the team also includes representatives from leading European businesses and industry bodies.

The visit comes as India and the European Union seek to deepen engagement under the India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda adopted earlier this year.

The Northeast has emerged as a key focus area for collaboration, given its strategic location, rich natural resources, and growing industrial potential.

The delegation will also visit India's first-ever semiconductor plant being built at Jagi Road in Assam's Morigaon district.

During their stay in Assam, EU representatives are expected to hold discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior government officials on avenues for investment, technology exchange, and business cooperation.

A business delegation coordinated by the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) will also engage with state authorities and industry stakeholders to identify sectors with strong investment potential.

Talks are expected to focus on a range of sectors, including renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-processing, flavours and fragrances, and the AYUSH industry.

On June 9, the visiting delegation will take part in the workshop "Blue Valleys: Building Ecosystems and Value Chains Between India and Europe," organised by the Assam government. The programme will bring together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from India and Europe to explore collaborative opportunities in sustainable industries, innovation, and value-chain development.

A key highlight of the visit will be the launch of Assam's first Blue Valley Cluster-an industrial ecosystem focused on fragrances, flavours, AYUSH products, and food processing. Envisioned as a public-private-people partnership initiative, the cluster aims to strengthen economic linkages between Europe, Northeast India, and Bhutan through innovation, research, and sustainable manufacturing.

The project forms part of the broader Blue Valleys initiative unveiled during the 2026 EU-India Summit. The initiative seeks to promote industrial clusters, strengthen MSMEs, and build sector-specific value chains connecting Indian and European markets while ensuring environmentally sustainable growth.

Officials believe the visit will open new avenues for international collaboration and help position Assam and the wider Northeast as an attractive destination for global investment, innovation, and sustainable industrial development.