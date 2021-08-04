3 Suspected Highway Robbers Arrested After Encounter In UP: Police

Police personnel in Etawah stopped them at a checkpoint, but they tried to escape.

Three people who allegedly robbed a man were arrested after a brief encounter with police in which the three men and two police personnel were injured in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday.

All the injured were admitted to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

According to the police, the three robbed the man of jewellery and motorcycle at gunpoint on the Etawah-Farukhabad highway when he was returning from Saifai along with his sister.

Responding to a call to emergency response number 112, police personnel stopped them at a checkpoint, but they tried to escape.

An encounter ensued in which the three men, Chaubia police station officer Mukesh Solanki and constable Arvind were injured.

The three were subsequently arrested and a country-made pistol and the looted items were seized, Senior Superintendent of Police of Etawah Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

They were identified as Madhuresh, Sallu and Dalveer.

Dalveer is a resident of Mainpuri and has over two dozen criminal cases pending against him.