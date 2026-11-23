Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister and TDP National Working President Nara Lokesh has challenged YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to an open debate on investments, employment generation and development, intensifying the political confrontation between the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

In a post on X, Lokesh shared a comparison of the investment records of the TDP-led NDA government since June 2024 and the previous YSRCP regime. He highlighted major investment commitments from global and domestic companies, including ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (Rs 1.36 lakh crore), Google (Rs 1.33 lakh crore), Brookfield (Rs 1.06 lakh crore), Reliance (Rs 43,000 crore) and ReNew (Rs 22,000 crore).

Mocking Jagan Reddy's investment record with an empty map and a tube of Burnol, Lokesh claimed that leading companies had committed investments in Andhra Pradesh and thousands of jobs had already been created.

He also alleged that YSRCP leaders are filing PILs to obstruct industrial projects and subsequently attempting to claim credit for them.

"Enough is enough. I challenge you to a debate on investment, jobs and development. Ready to accept, or shall I deliver the Burnol?" Lokesh posted, using the hashtag #CreditChorJagan.

According to the state government's November project status report, 526 projects involving proposed investments of Rs 17.10 lakh crore have been converted, with potential employment of nearly 12.9 lakh people.

Of these, 303 projects worth Rs 7.29 lakh crore have been grounded, with potential employment of 7.75 lakh people.

Jagan Reddy has widened his attack by accusing Lokesh of facilitating appointments in Andhra Pradesh for employees allegedly removed from Tamil Nadu's investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, over suspected data leaks. He termed the controversy "data chori" and accused the ruling establishment of double standards.

The Tamil Nadu episode has added a further dimension to the political dispute.

15 Guidance employees left the agency in June-July, with three subsequently joining Andhra Pradesh's Economic Development Board.

Tamil Nadu has denied that the employees were dismissed for leaking investment information.

The controversy comes just ahead of Tamil Nadu's second VETTRI Investment and Conversion Conclave on November 25, where the government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, is focusing on converting investment MoUs into projects, capital expenditure and jobs.

