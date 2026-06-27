'Trump, PM Modi Couldn't Be Closer': Top US Diplomat On Ties With India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for making India an increasingly influential global power. A close aide of Donald Trump, the top diplomat further said that the president and the prime minister couldn't be closer.

"India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy," Rubio told IANS in an exclusive interview at White House.

The Trump administration holds PM Modi in high regard, he said, adding that India is seen as the US's closest strategic partners. "We are enormous fans of Prime Minister Modi and what he's done," he underlined.

Under PM Modi's leadership, he said, India is making incredible economic gains and emerging as a global power that now matters more when it comes to global decision-making.

India's growing global influence has strengthened the New Delhi-Washington ties, he stressed, noting that the shared values and interests between the two nations have built a strong foundation for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

"These are the largest democracies in the world and the oldest democracy in the world. I think we have so much aligned and in common that we can build and work on together," he said.

He also pointed out that India and the US are deepening cooperation in areas like economics, supply chains, critical minerals, energy, security, and freedom of navigation, and said, "These are all issues that bind us together."

The US diplomat also noted that the Indian American community has enriched his country and helped the India-US ties grow.

"You have a very strong Indian American community as well, which is an additional link between our countries. It's a community that's enriched our country in many ways," he said.