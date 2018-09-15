Engineer's Day: PM Modi Tweets On Engineering Marvels By M Visvesvaraya

Engineer's Day: Google Doodle on M Visvesvaraya, India's finest engineer and Bharat Ratna.

India is celebrating Engineer's Day today (September 15) as a mark of remembrance and tribute to the greatest Indian engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, or M Visvesvaraya. Google has also honoured the 'Diwan of Mysore' with a Doodle on his birth anniversary today. M Visvesvaraya was chief engineer for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam on Kaveri river in Mysuru that created the biggest reservoir in Asia at that time. He was also the chief engineer of the flood protection system for Hyderabad and was also instrumental in developing a system to protect Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had earlier on his radio programme Mann Ki Baat had shared about the engineering architectural marvels of M Visvesvaraya. Sharing a video of the radio talk on Twitter on Engineer's Day, the Prime Minister wrote, "On #EngineersDay, I congratulate our hardworking engineers and appreciate their dexterity as well as dedication. Their role in nation building is extremely vital. I also pay tributes to the noted engineer, Shri M Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary."

On #EngineersDay, I congratulate our hardworking engineers and appreciate their dexterity as well as dedication. Their role in nation building is extremely vital.



I also pay tributes to the noted engineer, Shri M Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/A5ITMon7Up - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2018

In his radio broadcast message on August 26, PM Modi had said that there were several engineers in the country who made "the unimaginable possible" and "presented such marvels of engineering before the world".

"In this lineage of great engineers, we were blessed with a diamond whose work is still a source of wonder for all. He was Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya. Lakhs of farmers and common people continue to benefit from the Krishna Raj Sagar Dam built by him.

"In his memory, September 15 is observed as Engineers Day. Following his footsteps, our engineers have created their own identity in the world," the Prime Minister had said.