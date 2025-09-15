Engineer's Day 2025: Contributions Of Top Indian Engineers You Should Know

National Engineer's Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to honour the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a renowned statesman and former Diwan of the Mysore kingdom. Born on September 15, 1861, in Karnataka, Visvesvaraya made groundbreaking contributions to engineering, shaping modern India through innovative projects and infrastructure development.

Visvesvaraya's notable achievements include the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, which revolutionised irrigation in the region, and designing a flood protection system for Hyderabad. His exceptional engineering skills received widespread recognition, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, and the title of Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire. His legacy continues to inspire engineers and innovators across the country.



Top Indian Engineers Everyone Should Know

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam is known as the Missile Man of India. He pioneered India's rocket and missile technology, contributed to the development of the first indigenous satellite launch vehicle, and served as the 11th President of India.

Satish Dhawan

Satish Dhawan was an aerospace engineer and mathematician who played a key role in developing India's space programme. He also advanced research in fluid dynamics and guided ISRO during its formative years.

Verghese Kurien

Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution, transformed India into the largest milk producer in the world through cooperative models and empowered farmers with technology and professional management.

Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha

Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha established India's nuclear research programme and laid the foundation for the country's atomic energy policy. He was internationally respected in the field of nuclear physics.

E Sreedharan

E Sreedharan, popularly called the Metro Man of India, revolutionised public transportation with projects such as the Delhi Metro.

Why Engineer's Day Matters

Engineer's Day celebrates past achievements while inspiring future innovation. From Visvesvaraya to modern engineers, their contributions continue to shape India's development and technological progress.