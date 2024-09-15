Engineer's Day 2024: Why Do We Celebrate It

National Engineer's Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to honor the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a distinguished statesman and former Diwan of the Mysore kingdom, who made pivotal contributions to engineering. He played an important role in shaping modern India through his innovative projects and vision for infrastructure development.

Born on September 15, 1861, in Karnataka, Visvesvaraya initially pursued a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Madras before obtaining a diploma in civil engineering from the College of Science in Pune, as noted by the Institution of Civil Engineers. His engineering skills earned him widespread recognition and respect across the country.

Among his most notable achievements are the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, which revolutionised irrigation in the region, the development of the Deccan Plateau irrigation system, and designing a flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad.

In recognition of his contributions to the nation, Visvesvaraya was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, and the title of Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire, acknowledging his exceptional engineering achievements.

Posting on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Prime Minister shared a video honoring Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The caption read: "#EngineersDay greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges. Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known."

#EngineersDay greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges. Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known.

Top Branches Of Engineering To Choose In 2024

Engineering offers a wide range of disciplines to pursue in 2024. Leading the list is Computer Science Engineering, which is highly sought after due to the growing demand for technology professionals.

Other prominent branches include Robotics and Automation Engineering, for those passionate about robot technology, and Aerospace Engineering, ideal for students interested in spacecraft.

Mechanical Engineering is suited for those aiming for careers in manufacturing and automotive industries, while Civil Engineering is perfect for those interested in construction.

Additional options include Electrical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering, and the rapidly expanding fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. These branches offer exciting opportunities in various industries for aspiring engineers.