Engineers Day 2023: Date, Significance And History

National Engineer's Day is observed every year on September 15. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a diwan of the former Mysore kingdom who is credited with pioneering engineering achievements. Engineering Day is observed to honour all engineers around the country and to encourage the public to recognise engineers' contributions to national development. National Engineers Day is also known as Visvesvaraya Jayanti. The day is observed not only in India but also in Sri Lanka and Tanzania. This day serves as a motivation for many engineers in the country, particularly civil engineers, to follow Mr Visvesvaraya and contribute to the benefit of the country.

The construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, the installation of the Deccan Plateau irrigation system, and the flood protection system for Hyderabad are some of Sir M Visvesvaraya's most well-known accomplishments.

Many people took to social media to wish and celebrate the day. The official handle of BMW wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Translating numbers and the rules of physics to sheer JOY, is nothing short of genius. Here's to the geniuses behind the ultimate driving machines. Happy #EngineersDay"

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also wrote on the platform, "Fondly remembering Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was an enduring source of inspiration for engineers, the architects of our nation's growth. Salute to all our engineers for their immense contribution in our nation building. #EngineersDay"

Fondly remembering Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was an enduring source of inspiration for engineers, the architects of our nation's growth.

Salute to all our engineers for their immense contribution in our nation building.#EngineersDaypic.twitter.com/DqIoWjgwhE — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 15, 2023

However, across the world, the day is celebrated on March 4 "to raise awareness of the role of engineering in modern life, which is essential to mitigate the impact of climate change and advance sustainable development, especially in Africa and the small island developing states."

The theme for this year is "Engineering innovation for a more resilient world".