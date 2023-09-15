Engineers Day: 5 Points On Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in Karnataka. After finishing school, he enrolled at the University of Madras to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree. He later enrolled at Pune's College of Science to obtain a diploma in civil engineering, according to Institution of Civil Engineers.

The construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, the installation of the Deccan Plateau irrigation system, and the flood protection system for Hyderabad are some of Sir M Visvesvaraya's most well-known accomplishments.

Sir M Visvesvaraya also founded the Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore, Mysore Iron and Steel Works, Government Engineering College along with other enterprises.

He was also awarded the Bharat Ratna and the Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire, as per Institution of Civil Engineers.