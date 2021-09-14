Engineers' Day 2021: Know The Date, History, Significance

Today is Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya birthday.

Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's birthday on September 15 is celebrated as Engineers' Day in India. Sir M Visvesvaraya contributed significantly to the field of engineering and education. He is considered among the greatest nation-builders who played a crucial role in constructing dams, reservoirs and hydro-power projects of modern India. Sir M Visvesvaraya oversaw the construction of several architectural marvels as chief engineer, including the Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Karnataka and the flood protection system of Hyderabad.

Engineers' Day: History

In 1968, the Indian government declared Sir M Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary as Engineers' Day. Since then, this day is celebrated to honour and acknowledge all engineers who have contributed and still do so to build a modern and developed India.

Engineers' Day: Significance

In 1903, Sir M Visvesvaraya designed and patented automatic barrier water floodgates. Also called Block System, it had automated doors that close in the event of water overflow. It was first installed at the Khadakvasla reservoir in Pune.

Born in a small village near Chikkaballapur in Karnataka in 1861, Sir M Visvesvaraya studied Bachelor of Arts at Madras University and did his civil engineering from Pune's College of Science. In 1917, he established the Government Engineering College, now known as Bengaluru's University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering.

Sir M Visvesvaraya As Role Model

Following a catastrophic flood in 1908 in Hyderabad, the then Nizam requested Sir M Visvesvaraya's services to design a drainage system and protect the city from flooding. The engineer proposed the construction of storage reservoirs and also built a sewage farm outside the city to prevent pollution of the Musi river that flows through Hyderabad.

Sir M Visvesvaraya's Awards

Sir M Visvesvaraya received the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and was also conferred the British knighthood. He served as Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. On Engineer's Day, the nation pays tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya.