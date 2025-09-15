"Role of Engineers Extends Beyond Implementation": NIIT President On Engineer's Day

NIIT Pres On Engineering Education: India marks Engineering Day on September 15 to honour the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a legendary engineer known for his contributions such as Hyderabad's flood protection system and the construction of Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore. With rapid technological progress, engineering education too is evolving - from changes in curriculum to the inclusion of new-age courses.

On this occasion, Professor Prakash Gopalan, President of National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), highlighted how engineering is at the core of advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science, and other emerging fields, shaping the future of education and innovation.

Question 1: How the role of engineers today differs from previous generations, aligning with India's vision of self-reliance?

Prakash Gopalan: Earlier, engineers were seen largely focused on executing technical projects, building infrastructure, and providing optional solutions. However, nowadays, their functions have increased to the innovation impetus, the development of indigenous technologies, and entrepreneurship. The engineers will be expected to think beyond implementation, and their contribution will be in strategic areas, including sustainability, digital transformation, and global competitiveness. With India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, they are placed with a responsibility of developing solutions that minimize the reliance on imports and reinforce the local capacities. This change makes engineers not only implementers, but nation-builders too, with technical prowess blended with innovation and leadership to make India self-reliant as quickly as possible.

Question 2: What new responsibilities do today's engineers carry in shaping industries such as digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing that are critical to India's self-reliance?

Prakash Gopalan: The modern-day engineers are charged with the task of laying the foundation of a digitally empowered India. Their work extends beyond technical execution to driving competitiveness and efficiency across industries. From creating secure digital infrastructure and scalable platforms to enabling Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, engineers are powering critical transformation. They are also adopting sustainable practices to ensure data sovereignty, and integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI, robotics, and IoT into production systems. These roles are not purely technical but they focus on building resilient future-oriented industries that can drive economic independence. The engineers are directly involved in the dream of India being a center of autonomous, state-of-the-art industries by developing locally and expanding internationally.

Question 3: How are educational institutions and industry collaborations preparing the next generation of engineers to take on this expanded role in nation-building?

Prakash Gopalan: Educational institutions today are moving beyond traditional curricula, adopting multidisciplinary, problem-solving approaches that mirror real-world challenges. New technologies like Artificial Intelligence and automation are also implemented into the curricula to prepare students for the ever-evolving industry. The industry partnerships with universities offer practical experience that bridge the gap between the theory and real-world challenges. Hackathons, innovation labs, and startup ecosystems organised at universities encourage entrepreneurial thinking. At NIIT University, we believe such initiatives equips our future engineers with not only the technical expertise but also inculcate critical thinking, leadership, and adaptability. Together, academia and industry are shaping engineers into catalysts of nation-building, and preparing them for the future that does not exist yet, fully aligned with India's vision of self-reliance and sustainable growth.