Engineering Student Attacks Professor With Knife On College Campus In Andhra

An engineering student at Nuzvid IIIT in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh attacked his department professor, Gopal Raju, with a knife, said the police.

Reportedly, the professor had denied the student permission to appear for the lab exam due to irregular class attendance. Angered by this, the student attacked the professor with a knife, causing a stir on campus.

The injured professor was rushed to the Nuzvid Area Government Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. According to doctors, his condition is said to be stable.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Other faculty members and students expressed concern over the student's behaviour and have demanded strict measures to ensure such incidents do not recur in educational institutions.

