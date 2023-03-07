Manish Sisodia To Be Questioned By Enforcement Directorate In Jail Today

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. (File)

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, will be questioned in jail today by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case. This is seen to be a precursor to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's arrest by the agency, which probes financial crimes.

The Enforcement Directorate will record Mr Sisodia's statement in its investigations into money-laundering allegations linked to the liquor policy case in which Manish Sisodia was sent to Tihar jail for two weeks yesterday.

Mr Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. He quit the Delhi cabinet two days after his arrest.

The Enforcement Directorate has to record the statement of an accused before arresting him.

AAP's number 2 leader has been accused of corruption in a new liquor policy that was scrapped within 9 months after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. The Arvind Kejriwal government faces allegations of giving illegal benefits to liquor licensees after launching a new policy in November 2021.

AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have strongly refuted the allegations, alleging a political witch-hunt ahead of the 2024 national election.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai last evening under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after many hours of questioning.

The businessman, accused of representing the 'South Group' of liquor traders in this case, is the eleventh person to be arrested in the case by the probe agency.