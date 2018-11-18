Probe Agency Attaches Assets Worth 8 Crore Over Illegal Cash Deposits

The cash was deposited in a bank in Bihar. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties and balances lying in banks accounts worth Rs 8.12 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA ) in a case pertaining to illegal cash deposits during the demonetisation period in Bank of India, in Gaya, Bihar.

These attached properties are held in the name of various firms.

The ED has already attached properties worth Rs 6.38 crore in this case. The total value of attachment, in this case, is now Rs 14.50 crore.

During investigation under the provisions of PMLA, it was revealed that officials of Bank of India, Gaya in connivance with Motilal, Dhiraj Jain, Pawan Jain (Hawala operators of Gaya)and Bimal Jain (Hawala operator of Delhi), misused certain bank accounts in the name of innocent people to deposit huge amount of illegal unaccounted cash in their bank accounts before and during demonetisation period, without the knowledge of the account holders.

The money so deposited was layered through various bank accounts in the guise of a fake business transaction. Total Rs 10.93 crore in demonetised currency were deposited in five bank accounts without their knowledge or consent of account holders.

The said amount was further transferred by Motilal on the directions of Dhiraj Jain and Pawan Jain, to the accounts of different firms spread all over India after being layered through the accounts of fake and non-existent firms based in Delhi operated by Bimal Jain.

The proprietors of these firms could not offer any valid explanation for such deposits and transactions.

The ED has already filed prosecution complaint in this case against Dhiraj Jain, Bimal Jain, Pawan Jain, Motilal and four officials of Bank of India, Gaya. It has also informed concerned VAT departments to take action against proprietors of fake firms.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress .