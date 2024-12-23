'Gave Voice To The Unheard': Priti Adani Mourns Shyam Benegal

At the age of 12, Shyam Benegal shot a film using a camera presented by his father.

Chairperson of Adani Foundation, Priti Adani, on Monday, said the passing away of one of the pioneers of 'parallel cinema' -- film-maker and National Award winner Shyam Benegal -- marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, adding that his legacy will continue to inspire others.

Taking to X, Priti Adani wrote: "Shyam Benegal's passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. A master storyteller, his films bridged art and reality, giving voice to the unheard and shaping the golden age of parallel cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire filmmakers and cinephiles alike. Om Shanti."

Shyam Benegal's passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. A master storyteller, his films bridged art and reality, giving voice to the unheard and shaping the golden age of parallel cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire filmmakers and cinephiles alike. Om Shanti 🙏… — Priti Adani (@AdaniPriti) December 23, 2024

Shyam Sunder S. Benegal, a multiple National Award winner and among the pioneers of 'parallel cinema' - with silver screen classics like "Junoon", "Ankur", "Manthan", "Zubeida" and "The Making of the Mahatma" - passed away after a long battle with a kidney disease, his family said here on Monday.

A second-cousin brother of the late legend, actor-film-maker Guru Dutt, Benegal was 90 and breathed his last at a private hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Nira and their daughter Pia.

Conferred the Padma Shri (1976), the Padma Bhushan (1991), the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2005) and many other national-international honours, Benegal had celebrated his 90th birthday (December 14) with many colleagues from the film industry present to meet and greet him.

The details of the last rites are not yet known.

Born in Hyderabad on December 14, 1934, Benegal belonged to a Konkani-speaking Chitrapur Saraswat Brahman lineage, with his photographer-father Sridhar B. Benegal having roots in Karnataka.

At the age of 12, Shyam shot a film using a camera presented by his father, who inspired and nurtured his interest in film-making which became his career for over six decades.

Later, Benegal went on to study MA (Economics), founded the Hyderabad Film Society, and later started his career in 1959 as a copy-writer with Lintas Advertising Agency in Mumbai, where he rose to be the Creative Head, with over 900 ad films and sponsored documentaries under his belt.

In 1962, Benegal made his first Gujarati documentary film, "Gher Betha Ganga" (Ganga At Doorsteps), taught at the prestigious Film & Television Institute of India from 1966-1973, and later served as its Chairman twice (1980-1983 & 1989-1992).

With over 70 documentaries and short films to his credit and a stint in the USA, Benegal made his first full-length Hindi feature film, "Ankur" (1974), that shot him to fame, bagging 3 National Awards, another 43 national-international awards/honours.

Over a film career spanning more than 60 years, Benegal made many classics like "Manthan" (1976), "Bhumika" (1977), "Junoon" and "Kalyug" (1979), "Aarohan" (1982), "Mandi" (1983), "Trikaal" (1985, "Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda" (1993), "The Making of the Mahatma" (1996), "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero" (2005), "Welcome to Sajjanpur" (2008), "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" (2023), to name a few prominent ones.

He also made noteworthy and award-winning documentaries, including on India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, "Jawaharlal Nehru" (1982) and "Nehru" (1985), on the legendary film-maker Satyajit Ray, Tata Steel's Platinum Jubilee, A Festival of India, Lost Childhood, and many more.

Benegal created memorable television serials like: "Yatra" (1986), "Bharat Ek Khoj" (1988), "Sankranti" (1997), "Samvidhaan" (2014), among several others.

Tributes poured in for Benegal on social media from actors, actresses, producers, directors, his colleagues in the Indian and international film fraternity, media groups and his legion of fans and admirers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)