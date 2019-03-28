2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The encounter in Kellar area started early this morning after a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police was attacked by terrorists during a search operation in the area.
This is the second encounter in the district in less than a week.
Last week, security forces killed a terrorist in Imamsahib area following a gunfight.
Further details awaited
