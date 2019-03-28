2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The encounter in Kellar area started early this morning after a joint team of the CRPF, Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police was attacked by terrorists during a search operation in the area.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 28, 2019 07:17 IST
The encounter is taking place in Kellar area in Shopian. (Representational image)


Srinagar: 

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The encounter in Kellar area started early this morning after a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police was attacked by terrorists during a search operation in the area.

This is the second encounter in the district in less than a week.

Last week, security forces killed a terrorist in Imamsahib area following a gunfight.

Further details awaited



