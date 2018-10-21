Encounter Underway In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

One or two terrorists are believed to be hiding in a house. (Representational image)

An encounter is taking place between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the exchange of fire is taking place in Larro area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

One or two terrorists are believed to be hiding in a house.

The encounter comes two days after two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

The police recovered two AK-47 rifles with Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, three grenades, two Chinese pistols and other weapons from their possession.

More details awaited.