Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulama

The encounter broke out in Pulwama early Tuesday morning.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday morning, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Marwal area of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

#Encounter has started at #Marwal area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 15, 2020

He said during the search, terrorists fired on the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter. The exchange of firing was going on and details were awaited, the official said.