Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulama

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Marwal area of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

The encounter broke out in Pulwama early Tuesday morning.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday morning, police said.

He said during the search, terrorists fired on the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter. The exchange of firing was going on and details were awaited, the official said. 

