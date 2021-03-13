Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K. (Representational)

An encounter broke out Saturday between terrorists and security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation this morning in Rawalpora area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)