Encounter Between Security Forces, Banned Group TSPC In Jharkhand

Police said there was no report of any casualty. (Representational)

A gunfight took place between security forces and a banned ultra outfit on Ranchi outskirts, police said today.

The encounter started in Sumo forest in Budmu block of the district when security forces were on a search operation at around 8 pm yesterday.

As the forces approached the area, ultras of Tritiya-Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) resorted to firing at the forces, police said.

"Around 50 rounds of bullets were exchanged from both sides. Later, taking advantage of night, they managed to escape. We recovered 777 INSUS bullets, seven walkie-talkie and eight walkie-talkie chargers from the place of occurrence," Ranchi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishor Kaushal told PTI.

Mr Kaushal said there was no report of any casualty and a Jharkhand Jaguar team was sent to conduct a search operation in the area.

The SSP had received a tip-off that TSPC area commander Vikram Ganjhu's team is camping in the area to execute some big incident. The SSP formed a team and sent it in search of the ultras, police said.

On the night of January 23, an area commander of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Ranchi district.

