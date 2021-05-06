Encounter Underway In J&K's Shopian, 4 Al-Badr Terrorists Trapped: Police

The trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on joint search party, the police said (Representational)

An encounter has begun between terrorists and security forces at the Kanigam area of Shopian district in South Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

According to the police, four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit are trapped in the area.

"Exercising maximum restraint, police and security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on joint search party," they added.

On May 4, police killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter in the Nathipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.