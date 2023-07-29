Employee Drunk Dials Goa Airport About Bomb, Arrested For Hoax Call

The Manohar International Airport at Mopa was put on alert after the call

A 22-year-old man working at the Manohar International Airport in Goa was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb at the airport on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

The police control room received a call around 4:45 pm telling them about a bomb "in the airport", North Goa district Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said.

Both the airports in the coastal state - the Manohar International Airport at Mopa and the Dabolim Airport - were put on alert. However, the warning turned out to be a hoax.

The police traced the call to one Kundan Kumar, currently working at Manohar International Airport, Mr Valsan said.

Mr Kumar, who is from Bihar, confessed to making the call in a drunken state, he said.

An FIR has been filed against him under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing fear or alarm to the public, criminal intimidation, and criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

The accused has been arrested and further probe is on, the police said.