Emergency Day, June 25, To Be Observed As 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas': Amit Shah

Keeping up its attack on the Congress over the Emergency, the government announced on Friday that June 25 will be observed every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', which loosely translates to 'Constitution killing day'.

Making the announcement on X, Home Minister Amit Shah posted a gazette notification and wrote, "On June 25, 1975, the then PM Indira Gandhi, in a brazen display of a dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of our democracy by imposing the Emergency on the nation. Lakhs of people were thrown behind bars for no fault of their own, and the voice of the media was silenced."

"The Government of India has decided to observe the 25th of June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.' This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency," he added.

Throughout Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister, the Congress and other opposition parties have accused the BJP and the Central government of violating the Constitution as well as weakening constitutional institutions, including the election commission and the judiciary.

They got more ammunition when, in the months leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde and the party's Meerut candidate Arun Govil, among others, said that the NDA had set itself a target of winning 400 seats because it wanted to amend the Constitution.

The opposition, which had come together under the INDIA umbrella, seized on the opportunity to claim that the BJP wanted to end reservation and "dismantle" the Constitution. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others also began carrying a copy of the foundational document and stated repeatedly that the INDIA alliance was fighting to protect the Constitution.

As the INDIA narrative began to gain traction, the BJP and the government went into damage control mode, claiming that the opposition was spreading lies. The issue did, however, work to the INDIA alliance's favour in several states and played a role in limiting the BJP to 240 Lok Sabha seats and the NDA to 293.

