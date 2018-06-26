Emergency Darkest Phase In India's Democratic History: Goa Chief Minister

The BJP is holding various programmes across the country to condemn the Emergency's imposition. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar described the imposition of Emergency in 1975 as the "darkest phase in the democratic history" of India.



The Emergency was imposed on 26 June in 1975 by the then government led by Indira Gandhi.



On its the 43rd anniversary, Mr Parrikar lauded those who fought against the "atrocities" of the then Congress government.



"India saw the darkest phase in its democratic history when Indira Gandhi imposed national Emergency, the draconian act of crushing civil liberties. Salute those who fought against the atrocities unleashed by Congress government," the chief minister said in a tweet.





