Embassy Worker Arrested For Spying For Pakistan: What We Know So Far

Satendra Siwal was working as a security assistant in the embassy in Moscow. (File)

Satendra Siwal, an Indian embassy employee in Moscow, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency.

The accused, who was working as a security assistant in the embassy, was arrested in Meerut following inputs suggesting that ISI handlers were trying to lure Foreign Ministry staff to obtain sensitive information about the Indian Army.

5 things we know about the case: