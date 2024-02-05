Embassy Worker Arrested For Spying For Pakistan: What We Know So Far

Satendra Siwal was working as a security assistant in the embassy in Moscow. (File)
Satendra Siwal, an Indian embassy employee in Moscow, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency.
The accused, who was working as a security assistant in the embassy, was arrested in Meerut following inputs suggesting that ISI handlers were trying to lure Foreign Ministry staff to obtain sensitive information about the Indian Army.
5 things we know about the case:
- Satendra Siwal is a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur and it was his greed that led him to pass on information to ISI handlers, police said. He allegedly misused his position within the embassy to extract confidential documents.
- He passed on sensitive information concerning strategic activities of the Defence and Foreign ministries, and military establishments to ISI handlers, which is likely to pose a huge threat to the internal and external security of India, the police said.
- He reportedly failed to provide satisfactory answers during his interrogation at the ATS Field Unit in Meerut, after which he confessed to spying for ISI.
- Siwal has been working as an India Based Security Assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow since 2021.
- The police have filed a case against him under the Official Secrets Act and for waging war against the country. The Foreign Ministry is aware of Siwal's arrest and continues to work with the investigative agencies in this matter, said sources.