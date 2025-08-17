Tata Sierra Snapped Testing In India Yet Again, Launch Soon

Tata is gearing up to launch the new iteration of the Sierra SUV in India. The brand showcased the Tata Sierra at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. The SUV has been spied on test yet again, suggesting a premium interior. While Tata has not yet clarified the exact launch date, the Tata Sierra is expected to launch by Diwali 2025.

Tata Sierra: Powertrain

The Tata Sierra is expected to get a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, the ones from the Tata Nexon or the 2.0-litre multijet from the Harrier as well. The electric variant will have different battery options, too. Now, Tata recently introduced the 'Quad Wheel Drive' in the new Harrier EV, and Tata could offer the same in the higher trims of the Sierra as well.

Also Read: Cars, SUVs, Two-Wheelers Could Attract GST Cut Soon - Details

Tata Sierra: Interior

The images showcase a nearly finished version of the interior, providing a clear glimpse of what to expect. The three-screen arrangement includes a digital driver display, a large center touchscreen for infotainment, and an additional screen for the front passenger. All three screens appear to be around 12.3 inches and have a floating design, reminiscent of the concept version presented at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held earlier this year.

Tata Sierra Interior

Photo Credit: rushlane

In addition to the screens, the dashboard gets a dual-tone finish, soft-touch materials, and ambient lighting that is spread across the front. The steering wheel has also been redesigned, with a four-spoke look and an illuminated brand logo in the centre.

Tata Sierra: Exterior

On the exterior, the Tata Sierra gets a refreshed look with a boxy appeal. The test mule snapped testing also suggests key elements like - full-width LED strip, sequential LED turn indicator, and rugged bumper design.

Tata Sierra Exterior

Photo Credit: rushlane